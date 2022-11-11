Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'BCCI would have marked Pandya out as the next captain' - Gavaskar

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India was knocked out by England in the semis in Adelaide on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar feels that if Rohit Sharma steps down, Hardik Pandya might be the new skipper.

    Image credit: Getty

    Legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar envisions a few senior players announcing their retirements following former champion India's mortifying 10-wicket flop versus fellow former champion England in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Gavaskar also senses that all-rounder Hardik Pandya might take over the captaincy reins if and once Rohit Sharma decides to step down.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will take over the team in the future, and there will be some retirements. You never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. Several players in their mid-30s will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    England whipped India by ten wickets, with openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hitting defining half-centuries. Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has been the highest scorer in this T20WC. However, it has been an unimpressive outing for other senior players, like skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and veteran wicketkeeper-finisher Dinesh Karthik, who are in their mid-30s.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, Pandya expressed his grief at India's pitiful exit from the T20WC semis, as he wrote on Twitter, "Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take for all of us. To my teammates, I've enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hard work for months on end. To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we're forever grateful. It wasn't meant to be, but we'll reflect and keep fighting."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success snt

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure-ayh

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, India vs England: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK/Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions today; know the routes to avoid - adt

    PM Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions today; know the routes to avoid

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC bank on home record to turn their fortunes against struggling East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC bank on home record to turn their fortunes against struggling East Bengal FC

    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them sur

    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them

    Health benefits of performing Surya namaskar regularly sur

    Health benefits of performing Surya namaskar regularly

    Daily Horoscope for November 11 2022 Taurus Cancer Libra Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 11, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Virgo

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon