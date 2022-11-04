Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson's 61 against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds

    New Zealand tamed Ireland by 35 runs in Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Friday. Thanks to Kane Williamson's 61, the Kiwis have sealed the top spot and entered the semis, as Twitter has lauded them.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, new zealand vs ireland: Kane Williamson 61 ensures against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    It was another clinical performance from New Zealand as it trounced Ireland by 35 runs in their final Super 12 tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. While skipper Kane Williamson played a commendable knock of 61, an all-round bowling display ensured the semi-final berth for the Kiwis and the top spot, thanks to their superior net run rate (NRR). In the meantime, the failure also means elimination for the Green and Whites from the semis race, as they finish the campaign with a win and three flops, besides one contest ending in abandonment. At the same time, the supporters lauded the New Zealanders on Twitter.

    Winning the toss, Ireland decided to chase, as NZ openers Finn Allen (32) and Devon Conway (28) put on 52 runs before the former fell in the sixth over of the PowerPlay. It was followed by a convincing 44-run partnership between Conway and Williamson, as the former went packing in the 12th.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    While Glenn Phillips (17) departed in the 14th at 114, Williamson and Daryl Mitchell (31*) tailored another brilliant 60-run partnership for the third wicket before the former departed in the 19th. While the Kiwis lost a couple more quick wickets, it finished on a formidable total of 185/6.

    For the Irish, pacer Joshua Little clasped three wickets and was also relatively economical. In reply, they were off to an exquisite start, with openers Paul Stirling (37) and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (30) scripting a 68-run stand before the latter fell in the ninth, followed by the former in the subsequent over, a couple of runs later.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Shadab Khan's all-round show against SA keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive

    Thereon, Ireland struggled to get the partnerships going, as wickets kept tumbling at every 20-odd runs. Eventually, it finished on 150/9, falling 35 runs short and gifting NZ its semis berth, besides booking their tickets back home. For the Kiwis, pacer Lockie Ferguson claimed three, and he was their most economical one.
    Brief scores: NZ 185/6 (Allen- 32, Williamson- 61, Mitchell- 31*; Little- 3/22) defeated IRE 150/9 (Stirling- 37, Balbirnie- 30; Ferguson- 3/22) by 35 runs.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn-ayh

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against south africa keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against SA keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: If I can do what team wants from me, I sleep peacefully - KL Rahul snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: If I can do what team wants from me, I sleep peacefully - KL Rahul

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reveals how he reacted when Australia was awarded hosting rights snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reveals how he reacted when Australia was awarded hosting rights

    Recent Stories

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report RBA

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report

    football europa league real sociedad vs man united cristiano ronaldo sends inspiring message after missing out on top spot in group snt

    Ronaldo sends inspiring message after Man United miss out on top spot in Europa League group

    Delhi MCD poll schedule likely to be announced today; know details - adt

    Delhi MCD poll schedule likely to be announced today; know details

    Get rid of bad breath with the help of these home remedies sur

    Get rid of bad breath with the help of these home remedies

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Cops suspended for leaking attacker's confession video AJR

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Cops suspended for leaking attacker's confession video

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon