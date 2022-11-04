ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson's 61 against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds

New Zealand tamed Ireland by 35 runs in Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Friday. Thanks to Kane Williamson's 61, the Kiwis have sealed the top spot and entered the semis, as Twitter has lauded them.

It was another clinical performance from New Zealand as it trounced Ireland by 35 runs in their final Super 12 tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. While skipper Kane Williamson played a commendable knock of 61, an all-round bowling display ensured the semi-final berth for the Kiwis and the top spot, thanks to their superior net run rate (NRR). In the meantime, the failure also means elimination for the Green and Whites from the semis race, as they finish the campaign with a win and three flops, besides one contest ending in abandonment. At the same time, the supporters lauded the New Zealanders on Twitter.

Winning the toss, Ireland decided to chase, as NZ openers Finn Allen (32) and Devon Conway (28) put on 52 runs before the former fell in the sixth over of the PowerPlay. It was followed by a convincing 44-run partnership between Conway and Williamson, as the former went packing in the 12th.

While Glenn Phillips (17) departed in the 14th at 114, Williamson and Daryl Mitchell (31*) tailored another brilliant 60-run partnership for the third wicket before the former departed in the 19th. While the Kiwis lost a couple more quick wickets, it finished on a formidable total of 185/6.

For the Irish, pacer Joshua Little clasped three wickets and was also relatively economical. In reply, they were off to an exquisite start, with openers Paul Stirling (37) and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (30) scripting a 68-run stand before the latter fell in the ninth, followed by the former in the subsequent over, a couple of runs later.

Thereon, Ireland struggled to get the partnerships going, as wickets kept tumbling at every 20-odd runs. Eventually, it finished on 150/9, falling 35 runs short and gifting NZ its semis berth, besides booking their tickets back home. For the Kiwis, pacer Lockie Ferguson claimed three, and he was their most economical one.

Brief scores: NZ 185/6 (Allen- 32, Williamson- 61, Mitchell- 31*; Little- 3/22) defeated IRE 150/9 (Stirling- 37, Balbirnie- 30; Ferguson- 3/22) by 35 runs.