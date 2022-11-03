ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against SA keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive

Shadab Khan produced a special all-round effort as Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa in a rain-curtailed ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday.

After electing to bat, Shadab first spearheaded Pakistan's impressive batting performance with a brilliant 22-ball 52 that helped the team reach 185 for nine.

The South African top order was then destroyed by Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16), allowing the Proteas to reach 108 for 9 in 14 overs.

After the weather delay, South Africa was given a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs under the DLS method.

With the win, Pakistan (4 points) moved up to the third spot in group 2, While South Africa (5 points) continued to stay second behind leaders India (6 points).

Before play was stopped by rain, Shaheen eliminated the risky Quinton de Kock (0) and Riley Rossouw (7), while Shadab eliminated captain Temba Bavuma (36) and Aiden Makram (20).

After the game was cut short by six overs due to rain, South Africa needed 73 off five overs. Tristan Stubbs (18) and Heinrich Klaasen (15) came out all guns blazing.

Under pressure, Klaasen blasted Shadab for a four and Shaheen for back-to-back boundaries. However, he could not continue his antics as the left-armer forced an inside edge to take South Africa's fifth wicket.

South Africa was without their star batsman David Miller, who was out due to injury. The Proteas repeatedly lost wickets while attempting to score boundaries and sixes.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed made 51 in 35 balls and anchored the innings after tottering at 43/4 in the seventh over. Shadab, who reached his half-century in 20 balls, struck four sixes and three fours in his whirlwind knock.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan lost an early wicket in Mohammed Rizwan, who played on after being cramped for room by a Wayne Parnell delivery that nipped back just enough to create problems for the batter.

Mohammad Haris was sent in as a replacement for an injured Fakhar Zaman at the fall of the first wicket and started hitting the fence right away. Haris smacked 28 off 11 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

However, Haris was trapped in front of the wicket by Anrich Nortje after the batter shuffled across to play the ball through midwicket but failed to connect.

Haris reviewed but the decision stayed as Pakistan, from 38 for one, slipped to 43 for four in a span of two overs. The in-form Iftikhar, along with Mohammad Nawaz (28 off 22 balls), steadied the innings with a partnership of 52 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was out lbw to left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Shadab teamed up with Iftikhar and immediately began to run faster to support Pakistan in the back 10. With statistics of 4/41, Anrich Nortje was South Africa's most effective bowler.

(With inputs from PTI)