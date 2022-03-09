Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Player of the Month: Shreyas Iyer, Mithali Raj among February nominees

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    The nominees for the ICC Player of the Month have been revealed. From India, Shreyas Iyer and Mithali Raj are the ones to feature.

    The ICC Player of the Month is ready with another round of nominees for February across genders. Among the men are Vriitya Aravind of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dipendra Sing Aireeof Nepal and Shreyas Iyer of India. With the teams mainly being involved in limited-overs competitions last month, the nominees have been decided based on the same.

    As for Iyer, he was phenomenal in the white-ball series against Windies and Sri Lanka. He slammed a match-winning 80 in the final One-Day International (ODI) against the Windies. Besides, he also scored a 16-ball 25 in the last T20I against the side. He was promoted at number three against Lanka, he scored three straight half-centuries, finishing as the series's highest run-scorer and was adjudged the Man of the Series.

    Among the women happen to be Amelia Kerr of New Zealand, along with India's Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma. Mithali dominated with the bat against New Zealand despite the series loss, scoring the highest runs for the side. Her unbeaten 54 in the final ODI gave the side a consolation win.

    "Deepti was brilliant with both bat and ball in the series against New Zealand. She took the most wickets (10) in the ODI series and was handy with the bat as well, aggregating 116 runs in five matches. She grabbed a four-for in the second ODI and followed it up with an unbeaten 69 in the next match," said ICC in a statement.

