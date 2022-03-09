MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The MCC has framed new laws that will come into effect from October 1. A couple of new rules have been made friendly to the bowling teams. Check them out.

    The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has reframed the cricketing laws and will come into effect from October 1 this year. Some significant changes have been made to the rules that alter some of the pre-existing regulations from decades. Moreover, a couple of laws have made things friendly for the fielding sides, as we take a look.

    Replacement players
    If any player is replaced in a match as a part of an injury substitution, it will count as a legitimate replacement. It means any mode of dismissal they inflict will go into the account of the player they replaced.\

    New batter on strike after being caught
    In one of the significant changes made to the laws, if a batter is dismissed via caught, the new incoming batter shall be on strike, regardless of the batter crossing over while the catch is taken.

    Dead ball
    In an update of the Dead ball rules, MCC states, "The new edition sees several changes to the Dead ball Law, the most significant of which is the calling of Dead ball if either side is disadvantaged by a person, animal or other objects within the field of play. From a pitch invader to a dog running onto the field, sometimes there is outside interference – if this is the case, and it has a material impact on the game, the umpires will call and signal Dead Ball."

    Throwing at striker's end before bowling
    In another significant update, if a bowler tries to run out a batter by throwing the ball at the striker's end before completing his bowling, it shall be deemed a Dead Ball. Until now, it was adjudged as No Ball.

    Wide deliveries
    "Law 22.1 has been amended so that a Wide will apply to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run-up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position," states MCC.

    Right to play the ball
    In a tricky ordinance update, MCC says, "If the ball should land away from the pitch, the new Law 25.8 allows the striker to play the ball so long as some part of their bat or person remains within the pitch. The umpire will call and signal Dead ball if they venture beyond that. As compensation to the batter, any ball which would force them to leave the pitch will also be called No ball."

    Unfair fielder movement
    While the unfair movements of fielders caused the delivery to be bowled Dead until now, as per the new decree, five penalty runs will be awarded to the batting team.

    Mankading
    "Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Run out). The wording of the Law remains the same," MCC clarified.

    No usage of saliva
    Since COVID came into effect, bowlers have been barred from using saliva on the ball, while the move has not had any significant impact on the ball swing. Therefore, MCC announces, "The new Laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball. Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball."

