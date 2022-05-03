"I dug my hole in Australia, got on with life" - Chris Cairns on match-fixing trials and pain

Chris Cairns tarnished his legacy after undergoing numerous match-fixing trials. Meanwhile, he has opened up about his life and the pain he suffered during the toughest phase.

Former New Zealand skipper Chris Cairns is one of the most controversial cricketers in the world. He was alleged to have fixed matches and underwent numerous trials in court regarding the same. Meanwhile, he has opened up about his life and the pain that he has suffered during one of the toughest phases of his life.

Recently, Cairns was interviewed by NZME, as he admitted that the trials and allegations developed anger and animosity within him. It led to his credibility being scrutinised, while his career was hampered, despite not being found guilty to date. However, he has undergone an attitude change after suffering recent health scares, including a heart attack and bowel cancer. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"I harboured a lot of anger and frustration, but I carried that silently. I dug my hole in Australia and got on with life. But I was angry. But now, after the last seven months, it's so far down my thinking. It's not a priority. It seems like another time, another place," Cairns noted.

"Maybe, during that time [during the trials], it built up the steel in me that allowed me to survive what I went through because it was about survival at that time. I was on my own, cast as the villain. That was my role. Building that resilience up, who's to say that wasn't a contributing factor in helping me fight," added Cairns. ALSO READ: Chris Cairns paralysed in legs following spinal stroke, returns to Canberra

Cairns was also alleged by former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi for fixing matches during IPL 2008. While the Kiwi cricketer sued him, he won the costs and damages. Although Cairns never featured in the tournament again and in any cricket-related work, he does not mind suing Modi.