Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "I dug my hole in Australia, got on with life" - Chris Cairns on match-fixing trials and pain

    First Published May 3, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    Chris Cairns tarnished his legacy after undergoing numerous match-fixing trials. Meanwhile, he has opened up about his life and the pain he suffered during the toughest phase.

    Chris Cairns

    Former New Zealand skipper Chris Cairns is one of the most controversial cricketers in the world. He was alleged to have fixed matches and underwent numerous trials in court regarding the same. Meanwhile, he has opened up about his life and the pain that he has suffered during one of the toughest phases of his life.

    Chris Cairns

    Recently, Cairns was interviewed by NZME, as he admitted that the trials and allegations developed anger and animosity within him. It led to his credibility being scrutinised, while his career was hampered, despite not being found guilty to date. However, he has undergone an attitude change after suffering recent health scares, including a heart attack and bowel cancer.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Chris Cairns

    "I harboured a lot of anger and frustration, but I carried that silently. I dug my hole in Australia and got on with life. But I was angry. But now, after the last seven months, it's so far down my thinking. It's not a priority. It seems like another time, another place," Cairns noted.

    Chris Cairns: Probably the biggest name on the list, one would have never expected one of the greatest Kiwi all-rounders, Chris Cairns, to suffer this cursed fate. While he was an explosive batsman, he also used to be an infatuation for women, for his dashing physique. Nonetheless, it was in 2010 when he was reported to have been working as a Diamond merchant in Dubai. A couple of years later, he won a case against former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi, where he earned a handsome buck. However, he was alleged of match-fixing, as the legal proceedings drained his wealth. As of now, he reportedly cleans bus shelters in the trans-Tasman country to earn his resources.

    "Maybe, during that time [during the trials], it built up the steel in me that allowed me to survive what I went through because it was about survival at that time. I was on my own, cast as the villain. That was my role. Building that resilience up, who's to say that wasn't a contributing factor in helping me fight," added Cairns.

    ALSO READ: Chris Cairns paralysed in legs following spinal stroke, returns to Canberra

    Cairns was also alleged by former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi for fixing matches during IPL 2008. While the Kiwi cricketer sued him, he won the costs and damages. Although Cairns never featured in the tournament again and in any cricket-related work, he does not mind suing Modi.

    "No, you have to stand up for what you believe. Lalit did his thing by firing that [tweet] off. He was the most influential name in the game of cricket, and the unintended consequence of that set things in motion. If you had asked me that question in July of last year, I know there would be a different response," Cairns concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata Knight Riders ends five-match losing streak against Rajasthan Royals, social media relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata ends five-match losing streak, social media relieved

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer-ayh

    IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR's Shimron Hetmyer

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic new look is the perfect summer vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new look is the perfect summer vibe

    Recent Stories

    LIC IPO to open tomorrow Here s everything you need to know gcw

    LIC IPO to open tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

    Eid 2022 Priyanka Chopra is missing this on Eid ul Fitr drb

    Eid 2022: Priyanka Chopra’s missing this on Eid-ul-Fitr

    I am not happy with the results - Ralf Rangnick on his interim managerial spell at Manchester United-ayh

    "I'm not happy with the results" - Rangnick on his interim managerial spell at Man United

    Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet snt

    Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy' - adt

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy'

    Recent Videos

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon