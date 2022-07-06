'I don't like injustice' - David Warner's wife Candice slams captaincy ban on husband

In a recent interview, David's Warner Wife, Candice Warner, slammed the captaincy ban handed out to her husband in 2018.

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner's captaincy ban was handed out to him in 2018 when the then-vice-captain was involved in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa along with then-skipper Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Smith, his deputy Warner and Bancroft were banned from playing international and domestic cricket for varying periods not exceeding a year in the aftermath of the scandal. While Smith was barred from taking up a leadership role for two years, Warner was banned from any such part for the rest of his professional life. In a recent interview as per the Daily Mail, Warner's wife, Candice, talked about her thoughts regarding the lifetime captaincy ban her husband received.

Candice said, "I don't like injustice, so it does bother me. But, it doesn't bother him because he can go and captain in the UAE, and he can go captain in India (IPL), where people appreciate his cricketing brain and what he can bring to a team. You take each day as it comes, and David had plenty of opportunities to play in Canada and the Caribbean. There are times when as an athlete you go, 'OK, well, I could sit there and get upset or set goals moving forward." ALSO READ: Should David Warner be brought back into leadership duties? Pat Cummins verdicts

"David has an incredible T20 record in India and is one of our best in Australia. Regardless of whether the ban is lifted or not, if he plays Big Bash, it's a decision we talk about what's best for the family in this period. Also, there's another league going on in the UAE, which financially [has] much bigger money. It's not just lifting Dave's ban; it's a matter of what's best for our family. And Dave's just accepted he has this ban now," concluded Candice.

Warner has been in great form of late in the Indian Premier League 2022 season and playing for the country. He played a pivotal role in Australia winning its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the UAE last year. He played some smashing innings in the recently-concluded white-ball series against Sri Lanka. ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST: 'CAPTAINCY FUTURE IS NOT WHAT I DECIDE' - JASPRIT BUMRAH

