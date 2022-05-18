Has Wriddhiman Saha quit Bengal Ranji Trophy team?

Wriddhiman Saha is supposedly looking to quit Bengal in the domestic circuit. He has sought a NOC from the CAB, while the officials at the association have been left mummed.

Senior Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha is not having a great time in terms of cricketing matters. While his selection in the Indian team is not regular nowadays, the recent incident of him being threatened by journalist Boria Majumder has also disturbed him. Meanwhile, in a new turn of events, he has seemingly decided to move on from Bengal in the domestic circuit. He has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), leaving the officials at the association mummed.

"He is not interested in playing for Bengal anymore and sought a NOC. He is very annoyed with one CAB office-bearer (joint secretary Debabrata Das), who is questioning his commitment. He wants a public apology," a source told PTI. Meanwhile, Dalmiya issued a statement, "Any discussion between a player and an organisation is strictly between that player and the organisation. I want to refrain from making any comments at this stage completely."

The report adds that the CAB will not mollycoddle Saha if he decides to move on from Bengal. As for Saha's form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, playing for new team Gujarat Titans (GT), he has collected 281 runs in eight innings at a respected average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 123.24, including three half-centuries, while his top score reads 68.

