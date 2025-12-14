Image Credit : Getty

Shai Hope was part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, where he scored 183 runs in 9 matches before being released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction last year. West Indies wicketkeeper-batter went unsold in the last IPL auction and is now back again after being listed at a base price of 2 crore at the IPL 2026 Auction.

With four overseas slots left for the Gujarat Titans, Shai Hope could be bid for as a backup wicketkeeper for Jos Buttler, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the auction. Hope can play a range of stroke plays in his arsenal and can be useful on tricky tracks. With a good record in T20 cricket, with 5144 runs at an average of 30.61 in 194 matches, Hope could offer GT a steady middle-order option and dependable backup wicketkeeper.