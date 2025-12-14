On this day in 2003, India stunned Australia in Adelaide. Relive the unforgettable partnership and victory.

India’s triumph in Adelaide on December 14, 2003 remains one of the most celebrated overseas victories in its cricketing history. The match turned dramatically after Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman combined for a partnership that echoed their famous Kolkata stand two years earlier, setting the stage for Ajit Agarkar’s decisive spell and a landmark win.

Australia had piled up a daunting 556 in their first innings, leaving India under immense pressure. The visitors faltered early, slipping to 85 for four, when Laxman joined Dravid at the crease. What followed was a masterclass in resilience and artistry. Together, the duo stitched a monumental 303‑run stand for the fifth wicket, defying the Australian attack with skill and patience.

Laxman, renowned for his wristy elegance, crafted a fluent 148 from 282 balls. His innings, marked by timing and placement, once again showcased why he was considered “Very Very Special,” particularly against Australia, his favourite opponents. At the other end, Dravid embodied determination. Having struggled on his first tour of Australia in 1999‑2000, he seized the moment to rewrite his story.

Dravid reached his maiden century on Australian soil with a hook shot off Jason Gillespie, and then pressed on relentlessly. Even after Laxman’s dismissal, he remained unyielding, converting his hundred into a monumental double. His 233, compiled from 446 deliveries over 594 minutes, was a testament to endurance and grit. India closed in on Australia’s total, trailing by only 33 runs.

The match tilted further when Ajit Agarkar produced a spell that stunned the hosts. Returning figures of six for 41, he dismantled Australia for just 196 in their second innings. Suddenly, India had a golden opportunity to chase down 230 for victory.

The pursuit was tense, but Dravid once again anchored the innings. His unbeaten 72 guided India home, capped by a boundary off Stuart MacGill that sealed the result. Raising his arms and cap, Dravid celebrated not just personal glory but a collective achievement: India’s first Test win in Australia in 22 years.