Image Credit : Getty

CSK cannot afford to leave the auction without a high‑profile middle‑order signing. Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell would have been ideal, but their absence from the pool forces the franchise to look elsewhere. Liam Livingstone offers spin‑bowling ability but has struggled with consistency in the IPL. Other names like Wanindu Hasaranga, Jamie Smith, and Venkatesh Iyer do not match the profile CSK require. Compared to these options, Miller stands out as the most reliable choice despite his own limitations.