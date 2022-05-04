Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha had revealed a few months ago that he was threatened by a journalist over a failed interview. As he revealed the screenshot of the text on social media, he was requested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reveal the journalist's identity. Now, the BCCI has handed a two-year ban to sports journalist Boria Majumdar.

Saha had shared his experience on February 19, as his post was captioned, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket… this is what I face from a so-called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where journalism has gone.” On the other hand, the screenshot he shared read, “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And, I will remember this.”

As a result, the BCCI was compelled to investigate. In a notice issued, it stated, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken cognizance of this incident and deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrence of such instances with other players. In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Mr Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Mr Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI (“BCCI Committee”). The key issues for deliberation for the BCCI Committee in the matter were to ascertain if the messages sent by the journalist were in the nature of threat and intimidation."

It further read, "The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr Saha and Mr Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation. The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions:

i. 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India;

ii. 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and

iii, 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities."