    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts

    First Published Dec 12, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    Yuvraj Singh remains one of the most swashbuckling Indian batters to date. As he celebrates his 40th birthday, here are some of his facts that you might not know.

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Former swashbuckling Indian batter Yuvraj Singh is a legend for all Indian cricketing fans. Famous for hitting six sixes in an over, he still ruled the heart of the fans, even a couple of years after his retirement. He is celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday, while on this joyful day, we present five of his facts that all might not be aware of.

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    The number 12
    Yuvraj wore the number 12 jersey throughout his career. It is not a surprise, considering that he was born on December 12, the 12th month of the year. Notably, he was born sharp at 12 PM. WOW! What a co-incident, isn’t it? Also, the hospital he was born in happened to be in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. Enough said.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh - A look at 5 of his all-time records

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Skating and tennis fan
    Initially, Yuvi happened to be a big fan of roller skating and tennis as a child. He wanted to pursue the two sports and even won the National U-14 Roller Skating Championship. However, when his father noticed his immense talent in cricket, he asked him to focus only on it.

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    An actor
    In case you did not know, Yuvi had acted in a couple of movies during his childhood days. While he looks dashing to be in films, he claimed that he was poor in acting skills. Notably, his father Yograj Singh happens to be a renowned Punjabi actor, while he too is a former international cricketer.

    ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh coming out of retirement? Here's what 2011 World Cup player of the tournament says

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Yorkshire stint
    Yuvraj played county cricket for Yorkshire. While he is among a few notable Indians who have played in the county circuit, he remains only the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to ever play for Yorkshire. Besides, he is the only Indian all-rounder to have played for the side to date.

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Helping cancer patients
    It is well aware to all that Yuvraj battled lung cancer in 2011. He fought the disease hard and made a solid and triumphant return to the sport. Inspired by it, he launched his charity ‘YouWeCan’ soon after, which helps other patients like him battle the fatal disease.

