Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: 5 must-know facts about the prolific India & CSK batter

Suresh Raina remains one of the most legendary batters for Team India and Chennai Super Kings. As he celebrates his 35th birthday, we look at five of his unknown facts.

Former India international batter Suresh Raina severely impacts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he could play for a different team in IPL 2022, especially his new home franchise in Lucknow. Also, it could be his final season in the IPL, having turned 35. As he celebrates his 35th birthday on Saturday, we present his five must-know facts.

Battled bullying during childhood

He happens to be a real-life warrior, having reportedly battled bullying during his childhood days. While travelling by train and during his hostel days in Lucknow, he was supposedly a victim of bullying, beaten by hockey sticks. He even apparently contemplated harming himself at one point but battled it through and came out strong. ALSO READ: From Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers to MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina - 6 IPL friendship stories you must know

A Bollywood singer

Yes, you read that right. Many of you might not be aware of this, but Raina has decent singing skills as he went on to sing a song in Bollywood. For the 2015 movie Meeruthiya Gangsters, Raina sang the song Tu Mili Sab Mila. He was convinced by film producer Shoeb Ahmed, who also happens to be his friend and his wife, Priyanka Raina. Watch the video here.

A vocational chef

Raina also reportedly has decent cooking skills. It was during his stay at his Lucknow sports hostel when he learned the skills. He had also revealed that he has a separate kitchen where he tries various new dishes and cooks for his family at home. He and Ambatai Rayudu were once seen preparing biriyani for CSK players. ALSO READ: IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Check out MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva enjoying the game with Sakshi and Gracia Raina

Friends with MS Dhoni

It might not be entirely unknown, but Raina shares an extremely close friendship with Dhoni. Their company happens to be so tight that they both announced their international retirement on the same day, while it is likely that both will also call time on their IPL career together.