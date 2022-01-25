Former coach Ravi Shastri clueless about what is transpiring between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are in the cold waters of the former's captaincy snub. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has admitted to being unsure regarding the communication between the two.

There have been conflicting reports regarding former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and reigning president of the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's relationship. After Kohli's snub as the One-Day International (ODI) skipper, it all started. Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is unsure what communication has taken place between the two.

Speaking to ANI, Shastri admitted that he has not spoken to the two since and cannot comment on his opinion. But, he will be doing it soon and will only talk when he fully knows the entire situation. On the other hand, upon being asked if Rohit Sharma would be the perfect fit as the new Test skipper, Shastri acknowledged that he was out of touch with cricket for the past three months and will only be able to comment after he starts watching the sport again. ALSO READ: Shane Warne recalls Virat Kohli's most enormous contribution as Team India captain

Speaking on Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper, Shastri affirmed that everything has a time frame, while Kohli's choice should be respected. He pulled out the fact that numerous cricketers in the past had quit captaincy to focus on their area of expertise, i.e. batting or bowling, including Sunil Gavaskar. He feels that the decision would hardly affect Kohli in any way.