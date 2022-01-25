  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former coach Ravi Shastri clueless about what is transpiring between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

    First Published Jan 25, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are in the cold waters of the former's captaincy snub. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has admitted to being unsure regarding the communication between the two.

    Former coach Ravi Shastri clueless about what is transpiring between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli-ayh

    There have been conflicting reports regarding former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and reigning president of the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's relationship. After Kohli's snub as the One-Day International (ODI) skipper, it all started. Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is unsure what communication has taken place between the two.

    Former coach Ravi Shastri clueless about what is transpiring between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli-ayh

    Speaking to ANI, Shastri admitted that he has not spoken to the two since and cannot comment on his opinion. But, he will be doing it soon and will only talk when he fully knows the entire situation. On the other hand, upon being asked if Rohit Sharma would be the perfect fit as the new Test skipper, Shastri acknowledged that he was out of touch with cricket for the past three months and will only be able to comment after he starts watching the sport again.

    ALSO READ: Shane Warne recalls Virat Kohli's most enormous contribution as Team India captain

    Former coach Ravi Shastri clueless about what is transpiring between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli-ayh

    Speaking on Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper, Shastri affirmed that everything has a time frame, while Kohli's choice should be respected. He pulled out the fact that numerous cricketers in the past had quit captaincy to focus on their area of expertise, i.e. batting or bowling, including Sunil Gavaskar. He feels that the decision would hardly affect Kohli in any way.

    Former coach Ravi Shastri clueless about what is transpiring between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli-ayh

    "Many people have already spoken about Virat Kohli and him stepping down as the captain. I do not have the time to gossip and get into details. After seven years in the game, I took a break. I have been part of the team, and I do not wash dirty linen in public. I will not discuss any of my players on public platforms. I have been obvious on this," Shastri concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

    Zimbabwes Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban-ayh

    Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Quinton de Kocks temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22 Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli-ayh

    Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA's son and 6 medical students killed-dnm

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA’s son and 6 medical students killed

    Badhaai Do trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film highlights 'lavender marriage' RCB

    Badhaai Do trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film highlights 'lavender marriage'

    European Union and US confirm 'unity' against Russia over Ukraine - ADT

    European Union and US confirm 'unity' against Russia over Ukraine

    football Anthony Martial move to Sevilla was Cristiano Ronaldo arrival at Manchester United a death knell for the striker

    Anthony Martial's move to Sevilla: Was Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United a 'death knell' for the striker?

    Lucknow Super Giants LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19-ayh

    Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon