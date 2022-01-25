Shane Warne recalls Virat Kohli's most enormous contribution as Team India captain

Virat Kohli has stepped down as the Indian skipper across formats. He was mainly successful in Test cricket. Shane Warne has recalled his most immense contribution as a captain.

Virat Kohli stepping down as the Indian skipper across formats has been one of the most shocking moments in Indian cricket. It all started with the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), followed by the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Tests. As the fans miss Kohli's aggressive attitude as captain on the field, legendary former Australian spinner Shane Warne has recalled the former's most significant contribution as the Indian skipper.

Speaking to PTI, Warne reckoned that Kohli was inspirational as a leader and had a passion, especially for Test cricket. He feels that Kohli and his love have kept Test cricket alive in most countries, while without the same, it would have already been on a downward spiral in most countries. He was also notable for Kohli inspiring his teammates on all occasions. ALSO SEE: Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

Warne further admitted that he had all the respect for Kohli and referred to him as a terrific cricketer and a superb ambassador for the sport. He also wished to thank him and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for prioritising Test cricket and making it the number one format. He divulged that had it not been for Kohli and BCCI, Test would have been a dormant format in this dominant age of T20 cricket.