    Man United fans breathe sigh of relief after Bruno Fernandes escapes car crash unhurt

    The 27-year-old was involved in a collision on the eve of United's Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool, according to the PA news agency.

    Manchester, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes escaped serious injury after a car crash on Monday morning. The 27-year-old midfielder was reportedly unhurt after a collision incident involving his Porche and is expected to train as usual today for their clash against Liverpool. It is also believed that the other parties in the collision are also unscathed.

    United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to provide an update on the Portugal international's condition in his pre-match press conference this afternoon. The midfielder's car crash comes before the Red Devils play Liverpool in the Premier League.

    Following this shocking news, several club fans took to Twitter to breathe a sigh of relief that their favourite star escaped unhurt. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    The Portuguese player has been a crucial player for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, having scored 49 goals in 120 total appearances. Fernandes has netted nine goals this season and registered 14 assists in 40 games.

    In United's 3-2 win over Norwich City, Fernandes played 90 minutes and would be expected to start in the game at Anfield tomorrow. This month, the midfielder had signed a four-year contract extension at Old Trafford, which saw his wages double to around 240,000 pounds a week. 

    United are currently fifth in the top-flight, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham.

