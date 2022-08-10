England batting icon Ben Stokes' documentary to release soon; here's when you can watch it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ben Stokes is one of the most prominent English contemporary cricketers. The reigning English Test skipper will have his documentary soon, and here's when it will be released.

    English all-rounder Ben Stokes is having a good time as England's Test skipper, as he remains unbeaten in his short stint so far. He replaced Joe Root for the role a few months back and has been on a winning spree, giving his side a renewed hope in contention to qualify for the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. He was in the headlines a couple of months back for his decision to retire from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), reasoning it unsustainable to play all three formats, which sparked the debate on the format's relevancy. Nevertheless, he is all set to get his documentary, which will be released on Prime Video on August 26 in over 240 nations.

    The documentary has been titled "Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes", with Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes also featured in the docu, discussing Stokes' highs and lows in his illustrious career so far in an interview, reports IANS. The docu has been produced by 'Whisper'. At the same time, it focuses on his journey, along with the ICC World Cup 2019 triumph, Headingley's heroics during The Ashes, mental health break and a left finger injury that sent him on a sabbatical.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20I Rankings - Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav among Indians to gain significantly

    The docu will also present some of Stokes' most personal and challenging moments, including his last visit to his terminally ill father. Cricket fanatic Sam Mendes, the co-producer of the docu, would also explore Stokes' journey on-screen. The interviews would also include his late father, Ged, his mother Deb, wife Clare and children Layton and Libby, and other family members and friends.

    The docu would also have some of Stokes' English teammates interviews, including Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Neil Fairbrother and Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Chris Grubb and Luke Mellows have directed the docu, with Mendes, Mark Cole and Sunil Patel being the executive producers.

