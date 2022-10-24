Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Sussex again during 2023 County Championship

    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    Cheteshwar Pujara had a glorious outing for Sussex during the 2022 County Championship. Meanwhile, he looks set to return for the side next year, marking his preparations for ICC World Test Championship.

    Image credit: Getty

    English county side Sussex has owned the services of India's Test specialist top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara for the County Championship 2023, the County side reported on Monday. Pujara, who joined Sussex last year, scored an immense effect, scoring over 1,000 County runs, including a record-breaking three double tons, and finishing the season with a Bradmansque average of 109.4. The right-handed batter's sensational form persisted into the 50-over Royal London Cup, leading the side without an injured Tom Haines and guiding the side to the competition's semis. In his nine Royal London Cup impressions, Pujara averaged 89.14 at a strike rate of 111.62, with the highest score of 174 off singly 131 deliveries versus Surrey.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I am glad to be back with Sussex for the 2023 season. I thoroughly enjoyed my last stint with the club last season, both on and off the field, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's growth and success in the coming year," Pujara was quoted saying in a statement issued by the county team.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, SA VS ZIM - RAIN ROBS SOUTH AFRICA YET AGAIN; SUPPORTERS GRIEVE

    Image credit: Getty

    Sussex Performance Director, Keith Greenfield, added: "It is fantastic news that Cheteshwar will be returning in 2023, we all saw the class he showed with the bat and his performances, but he was also outstanding in our young dressing room as a world-class role model for them to follow."

    (With inputs from PTI)

