ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs ZIM: Rain robs South Africa yet again; supporters grieve

On Monday, South Africa took on Zimbabwe in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. However, rain played spoilsport, robbing the Proteas of another win while the supporters grieved.

It seems like a melancholy and never-ending tale between South Africa and rain, especially in the World Cups. After being robbed similarly during the 1992 and the 2015 ODI World Cup, it was the turn for the Proteas to taste the bitter past in the Twenty20 (T20) format too. On Monday, as it faced off against fellow Africans Zimbabwe in their Super 12 tie during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, the rain gods decided to target the South Africans yet again. A later start forced a nine-over-per-side contest. Although the Proteas looked set for a win, rain interrupted again, causing an abandonment and leaving its supporters grieving.

Winning the toss, the Zimbabweans surprisingly chose to bat first in the overcast conditions. However, it quickly tasted the bitterness of the decision, as it struggled at 19/4 by the fourth over before Wesley Madhevere (35*) and Milton Shumba (18) contributed to a 60-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed in the final delivery.

The Chevrons managed 79/5, while for the South Africans, pacer Lungi Ngidi claimed a couple, whereas fellow pacer Wayne Parnell was economical. In reply, the Proteas gave a resounding start, as openers Quinton de Kock (47*) and skipper Temba Bavuma (2*) put on 51 by the third over before the rain forced another break, leading to the abandonment, robbing South Africa, with 28 more needed to win, which seemed unavoidable for it to attain.

Brief scores: ZIM 79/5 in nine overs (Madhevere- 35*; Ngidi- 2/20) vs SA 51/0 in three overs (de Kock- 45*; Raza- 0/11). Match abandoned.