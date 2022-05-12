Brendon McCullum appointed new England head coach for Tests

Brendon McCullum will be guiding the England Test side, as he has inked a four-year deal. Meanwhile, he will be stepping down from a similar role for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Image credit: Getty

Former New Zealand international Brendon McCullum is set to take charge of England's Test division after being appointed the side's head coach. He has reportedly signed a four-year contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Also, this means that McCullum will be stepping down from the same role with his Indian Premier League (IPL) side and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with his ongoing stint in IPL 2022 being his last for the franchise. Also, it would be the Kiwi's first-ever coaching stint with a national side and his first in the red-ball division.

Image credit: Getty

The date McCullum takes up the charge with England depends solely on KKR's performance in IPL 2022. While KKR has a couple of games to play for in the league stage until May 18, it still has a low and outside chance of making it to the playoffs, with the final being scheduled on May 29. If KKR does reach the final, he will have very little time to link up with the English squad ahead of its first Test against New Zealand at home from June 2, with the hosts being led by new skipper Ben Stokes. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Speaking on his appointment, McCullum told ECB, "I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era. In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the team's significant challenges at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on."

Image credit: Getty

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious. I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment, and I can't wait. Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us," he added. ALSO READ: New England Test skipper Ben Stokes reveals Joe Root's batting position

Image credit: Getty