England will lock horns with Australia in the second Test, which is a Pink-Ball game, of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4. England, led by Ben Stokes, did not have an ideal start to their quest for the urn as the visitors lost the series opener by 8 wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Since England will face Australia in the Day/Night Test, their Pink Ball Test record naturally comes under scrutiny, as they registered five losses, including three in the Ashes, out of seven outings, making the upcoming The Gabba a crucial opportunity for the Ben Stokes-led side to rewrite their narrative under lights and gain momentum in the series.

On that note, let’s take a look at how England performed in the last six outings of the Pink-Ball Test.