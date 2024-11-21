IND vs AUS, Perth Test preview: Under pressure India face edgy Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

For India, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series offers an opportunity to not just defend their reputation, but also set the stage for the next generation. For Australia, it’s a chance to avenge recent defeats and reassert their place as one of the world’s top cricketing nations.

As the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicks off this Friday, all eyes will be on the opening Test match between India and Australia set to be played in Perth. For India, the match comes at a pivotal moment. The team, still recovering from the shock of a recent home defeat to New Zealand, will enter the contest under intense pressure, with a history of success in this series now at stake. Their opponents, Australia, will also be looking to redeem themselves after years of humiliation, making this contest a clash of two out-of-form batting units, each desperate to prove their worth.

India's recent defeat by New Zealand on home turf has sent ripples through the team’s psyche. The loss, unexpected for a side that had dominated world cricket for much of the last decade, exposed some worrying vulnerabilities. The team that conquered Australia in back-to-back series—first in 2018-19 and again in 2020-21—now faces the daunting challenge of recapturing that form, despite mounting pressure from both within and outside the squad. Also read: Will Shami play in Perth Test? Captain Bumrah gives MASSIVE update ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

The series against Australia will be crucial for India’s Test future, not just because of the title at stake, but due to the looming uncertainty over the careers of several key players. As some of India’s senior stars approach the twilight of their careers, this series could mark the beginning of a new era—or the end of an old one. The team’s performance here could define the future of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Before the New Zealand series, India was on the verge of qualifying for a third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, after the 0-3 clean sweep at home, India now faces an uphill battle to reach the final. A 4-0 series win over Australia would be the only way to avoid relying on the results of other teams. But such a scoreline on Australian soil is a daunting task, one that many would regard as almost impossible.

Despite these challenges, those familiar with India’s recent record know that this team thrives under pressure. The players tend to rise to the occasion when their backs are against the wall, and their resilience has been proven time and again in recent years. The upcoming series offers them a chance to prove their mettle once more.

India’s squad for the opening Perth Test series is missing a few key players who would ordinarily be mainstays in any lineup. Regular captain Rohit Sharma is on paternity leave, forcing Jasprit Bumrah to lead th charge in the first Test. In addition, uncertainty surrounds around star bowler Mohammed Shami, who is only just making a comeback after a year-long injury haitus, and young opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the first Test due to a thumb fracture.

With several key players unavailable, India will need to rely on its next generation of stars. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel, all of whom are yet to experience playing in Australia, will need to step up. Together with established players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, these young players will carry the hopes of the nation on their shoulders. If they can find form quickly, India’s batting lineup could prove to be a formidable force, despite their inexperience in Australian conditions.

In addition to the youth in the squad, India's bowling attack will be key to their success. Jasprit Bumrah, leading the attack in the likely absence of Shami for the Perth clash, will be crucial in setting the tone for the series. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are expected to partner Bumrah, though young talents like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana are also staking their claim for spots in the playing XI. The Indian bowling lineup will be tasked with breaking down Australia’s batting order, which has shown signs of fragility in recent months. Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

While India faces a team in transition, Australia is no less eager to redeem itself. After years of setbacks and defeats, including the humiliating 2020-21 series loss in India, the Australian squad will be looking to reassert its dominance in its own backyard. But much like their counterparts, Australia’s batting has been far from convincing recently, even on home soil.

Steve Smith’s average in the current WTC cycle (2023-25) is just 36, far below his career average of 56. Marnus Labuschagne’s career average is nearly 50, but it has plummeted to under 30 in the last two years. Travis Head, a thorn in India’s side in ICC finals, has also struggled in this cycle with an average below 30. Apart from Usman Khawaja, who remains consistently solid, and keeper Alex Carey and captain Cummins, whose all-round skills have grown, Australia’s batting has been unconvincing.

Australia’s bowling attack, led by Cummins and bolstered by Nathan Lyon, will look to capitalize on the moisture and bounce expected in the pitch conditions. Lyon, who has enjoyed great success against India in previous series, will be a key threat.

This series may ultimately come down to tactics, particularly in the selection of India’s bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin, with his skill on early-day tracks, is likely to get the nod over Ravindra Jadeja in the Perth clash, despite Jadeja’s superior batting ability. The moisture in the pitch could favour Ashwin, who is known for his ability to extract sharp turn from surfaces that provide bounce early on. India’s pace attack will also need to contain Australia’s top order, especially Khawaja and Carey, while targeting the out-of-form middle order. With India’s own batting lineup in transition, it will be up to players like Pant, Rahul, and the young trio of Jaiswal, Padikkal, and Jurel to provide the backbone for India’s runs.

Teams India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar. Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc. Match Starts: 7:50 am IST.

