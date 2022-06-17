Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: Pujara all-praise for Lyon for making life tough Down Under

India scripted a spirited performance to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara praised Nathan Lyon for making his life challenging.

It was a top-notch performance by Team India during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy that India won in Australia. The Australians were ruthless and threw everything at the supposed B-team of Team India, which was struggling with injuries. Nonetheless, the never give up attitude and resilience of Cheteshwar Pujara, along with the rest of the Indians, played a pivotal role as India won the title twice in a row Down Under. In the meantime, Pujara was all-praise for veteran Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who made things tough for him and the rest of the Indian side.

In the Voot documentary series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum', Pujara stated, "He is a world-class bowler. He knows what my game plans were. This time he had watched all the videos from the 2018-19 series. He had made some adjustments and was up for this challenge because his pace and lines were different. He expected me to step down every second ball, which was very good of him. He never made things easy for me. He countered my game plan."

