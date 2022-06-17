Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: Pujara all-praise for Lyon for making life tough Down Under

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    India scripted a spirited performance to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara praised Nathan Lyon for making his life challenging.

    Image credit: Facebook & Wikimedia Commons

    It was a top-notch performance by Team India during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy that India won in Australia. The Australians were ruthless and threw everything at the supposed B-team of Team India, which was struggling with injuries. Nonetheless, the never give up attitude and resilience of Cheteshwar Pujara, along with the rest of the Indians, played a pivotal role as India won the title twice in a row Down Under. In the meantime, Pujara was all-praise for veteran Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who made things tough for him and the rest of the Indian side.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the Voot documentary series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum', Pujara stated, "He is a world-class bowler. He knows what my game plans were. This time he had watched all the videos from the 2018-19 series. He had made some adjustments and was up for this challenge because his pace and lines were different. He expected me to step down every second ball, which was very good of him. He never made things easy for me. He countered my game plan."

    ALSO READ: India vs Ireland 2022: 'Expectations hurt' - Players and fans react to Men in Blue's squad

    Image credit: Getty

    During the 2018-19 series in Australia, Pujara was sensational, having played 1,135 balls, as he slammed triple centuries across four Tests, scoring 521 runs. However, he significantly struggled during the 2020-21 series, scoring just 271 runs with three half-centuries, while his knocks in Sydney and Brisbane were pivotal. Although Lyon made things difficult for him, he could dismiss him just once, while pacer Pat Cummins got him out on five instances.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Ireland, INd vs IRE 2022: Expectations hurt - Players and fans react to Men in Blue squad-krn

    India vs Ireland 2022: 'Expectations hurt' - Players and fans react to Men in Blue's squad

    WATCH Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour-ayh

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam/3rd T20I: Netizens satisfied as Men in Blue stays alive in the series against Proteas-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Netizens satisfied as India stays alive in the series

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: India loses 3rd toss under Rishabh Pant, South Africa opts to bowl

    Pakistan Babar Azam hopes to fulfil childhood dream with twin World Cup glory krn

    Pakistan's Babar Azam hopes to fulfil childhood dream with twin World Cup glory

    Recent Stories

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch RBA

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 declared 96 94 per cent pass percentage how to check other details gcw

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 declared; 96.94% pass; link to be activated soon

    Virata Parvam Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's film gets LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's film gets LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent site

    CBI raids Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother

    CBI raids Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother

    Assam floods: Nearly 11 lakh people affected, bridge collapsed, people injured due to heavy rains, 10 updates - adt

    Assam floods: Nearly 11 lakh people affected, bridge collapsed, people injured due to heavy rains | 10 updates

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon