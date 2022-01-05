  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sourav Ganguly had tested COVID positive last week. Meanwhile, as he recovers at home, his daughter Sana, along with three more family members, have tested positive for the same.

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daugther Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19-ayh

    Former Indian skipper and the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has had a tumultuous week. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had got hospitalised for the same. As he continues to recover from the same at home, it seems like the virus has crept its way into his home.

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daugther Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19-ayh

    As per the latest reports, Ganguly's daughter Sana has tested positive for COVID. Besides, three of his other family members have also tested positive for the same. However, all the tested positive members are asymptomatic and are isolating at Ganguly's residence. However, his wife Dona has tested negative, reports ANI.

    ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president discharged from hospital post COVID, to isolate at home

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daugther Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19-ayh

    Ganguly had tested positive last week, following which he was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. He also underwent Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy before being discharged and has been isolating his home since. He will stay in isolation for ten days before venturing out, provided he tests negative.

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daugther Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19-ayh

    Ganguly's health has been compromised since the past year. Last year, he had suffered a heart attack, as he had to undergo an angioplasty surgery, while a couple of stems were also inserted into his two arteries. The disease has been deemed hereditary for Ganguly, as he is doing stable on both fronts for now.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1; here are some of the top observations-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Talking points from Sydney Test - Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1

    BAN vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset-ayh

    Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed know its electric ranges other features Details here gcw

    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed, know its electric ranges, other features; Details here

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

    Recent Videos

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon