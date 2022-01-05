BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19

Sourav Ganguly had tested COVID positive last week. Meanwhile, as he recovers at home, his daughter Sana, along with three more family members, have tested positive for the same.

Former Indian skipper and the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has had a tumultuous week. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had got hospitalised for the same. As he continues to recover from the same at home, it seems like the virus has crept its way into his home.

As per the latest reports, Ganguly's daughter Sana has tested positive for COVID. Besides, three of his other family members have also tested positive for the same. However, all the tested positive members are asymptomatic and are isolating at Ganguly's residence. However, his wife Dona has tested negative, reports ANI. ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president discharged from hospital post COVID, to isolate at home

Ganguly had tested positive last week, following which he was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. He also underwent Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy before being discharged and has been isolating his home since. He will stay in isolation for ten days before venturing out, provided he tests negative.