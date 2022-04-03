Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expresses faith in Rahul Dravid as India head coach

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    Rahul Dravid has had a mixed start as Team India head coach. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his faith in him.

    Team India is now being coached by Rahul Dravid, who has had a great stint earlier with India's A and U-19 teams. As of now, he has had a mixed start to his tenure. However, the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has expressed his faith in his former teammate.

    Dravid took over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, where India had an immature outing. While India has fared well under Dravid at home, its only overseas tour under him so far has happened to be in South Africa, where it performed miserably. Nonetheless, Ganguly feels that Dravid is the right man at the helm.

    "He [Dravid] is as intense, meticulous, and professional as during his playing days. The only difference is that now he does not have to bat at No. 3 for India, which I feel was harder since he had to face the best bowlers of the world, which he also did exceptionally well for a long period. As a coach, he will do a remarkable job as he is honest and has the talent," Ganguly said during a promotional event in Kolkata, reports PTI.

    "He [Dravid] will make mistakes as everybody does, but as long as you try doing the right things, you will succeed more than others. They are different people with different personalities. One is at you all the time, which is his strength, while the other will quietly do his job despite being one of the greatest of all time. No two people will be successful the same way," concluded Ganguly.

