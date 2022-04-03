BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expresses faith in Rahul Dravid as India head coach

Rahul Dravid has had a mixed start as Team India head coach. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his faith in him.

Image credit: Getty

Team India is now being coached by Rahul Dravid, who has had a great stint earlier with India's A and U-19 teams. As of now, he has had a mixed start to his tenure. However, the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has expressed his faith in his former teammate.

Image credit: Getty

Dravid took over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, where India had an immature outing. While India has fared well under Dravid at home, its only overseas tour under him so far has happened to be in South Africa, where it performed miserably. Nonetheless, Ganguly feels that Dravid is the right man at the helm. ALSO READ: Prospect of 6-team Women's IPL in 2023 excites Indian cricket fans and pundits

Image credit: Getty

"He [Dravid] is as intense, meticulous, and professional as during his playing days. The only difference is that now he does not have to bat at No. 3 for India, which I feel was harder since he had to face the best bowlers of the world, which he also did exceptionally well for a long period. As a coach, he will do a remarkable job as he is honest and has the talent," Ganguly said during a promotional event in Kolkata, reports PTI.

Image credit: Getty