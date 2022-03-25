Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prospect of 6-team Women's IPL in 2023 excites Indian cricket fans and pundits

    In a meeting on Friday, the IPL Apex Council decided three teams will be playing a women's T20 Challenge in Pune in May.

    Prospect of 6-team Women's IPL in 2023 excites Indian cricket fans and pundits snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Pune, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 8:35 PM IST

    In what is expected to excite the Indian cricketing eves, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is expected to stage a full-fledged Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from 2023.
        
    In its meeting on Friday, the IPL Governing Council proposed a full-fledged tournament involving Indian and overseas players. "It has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

    Brijesh Patel, the GC chairman, too confirmed the development. "The process is on," Patel said, adding that this year, a three-team women's T20 Challenge will be held in Pune in May, during the playoffs.

    "There will be four matches involving three teams this year around the time of the IPL playoffs," Patel said. According to reports, current IPL franchises will be given the first call to pick teams.

    Several cricketers in the past have backed the idea of conducting the T20 league for women, and the tournament is likely to be a 6-team event. The BCCI will conduct exhibition matches this year in Pune after last year's plans were dumped owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Board had conducted one match in 2018, while four matches were played in 2019 and 2020.

    Indian women cricketers have been part of Cricket Australia's (CA) Women's Big Bash League and ECB's The Hundred, and hence the prospect of a Women's IPL will most certainly excite players and fans.

    Last year, India's star player Harmanpreet Kaur had backed the idea of a Women's IPL tournament. "I think we have been looking at this for a long time, and I hope, you know, sooner this women's IPL will also start, and we will also invite overseas players over there so that they can also share their experience with our domestic players," Harmanpreet had said.

    "I think this is something we are really waiting for, and I hope, you know, this will start. Performance is something that is in our hands, and that's what we have been doing, and the rest of the things are totally dependent on BCCI and the cricket board," she added.

    Read more: Harmanpreet Kaur bats for women's Indian Premier League

    Following this news, cricket fans and pundits took to Twitter to express excitement over the prospect of a Women's IPL, with sports presenter Harsha Bhogle stating, "May nothing come in the way because the time has come. It will revolutionise women's cricket in India and offer an opportunity to so many."

    Here's a look at what others have said on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 8:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legends pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil snt

    Legends, pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Schedule/fixtures, venues, match timings, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Schedule, venues, match timings, where to watch

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians MI bubble-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem Aava De-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem 'Aava De'

    IPL 2022: When CSK icon Dhoni pulled 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter snt

    IPL 2022: When Dhoni pulled CSK's new captain 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter

    Recent Stories

    CISF personnel suspended after making 80-year-old wheel-chair lady strip at Guwahati Airport - ADT

    CISF personnel suspended after making 80-year-old wheel-chair lady strip at Guwahati Airport

    Sarah Jessica Parker: 7 reasons we love Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and The City RBA

    Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker: 7 reasons we love Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and The City

    Exclusive Shefali Shah asks not to compare Delhi Crime with its second season drb

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah asks not to compare Delhi Crime with its second season

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli to Faf du Plessis - 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli to Faf du Plessis - 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore players to watch

    Tuberculosis in Covid-recovered patients Doctors say do not ignore symptoms

    Tuberculosis in Covid-recovered patients: Doctors say do not ignore symptoms

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon