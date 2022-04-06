Ben Stokes suffers another injury concern ahead of decorated English summer

Ben Stokes has been suffering from injuries of late. He has suffered another injury setback ahead of a busy English summer.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a trouble past year in terms of his cricketing career, having been out for months due to injuries. During the recent tour of Windies, he experienced pain in his knee and is not set to undergo a scan to know the reason behind it. As a result, it is another setback for him and England ahead of a busy English summer.

Although England lost the Tests in West Indies 0-1, Stokes bowled 99 overs in the entire series, which was the most by any English pacer. Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that he will not make anything public about his possible knee injury unless its extent is wholly revealed. England's summer includes three-Test series against New Zealand and South Africa, along with the rescheduled fifth Test from last year against India.

