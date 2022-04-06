Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ben Stokes suffers another injury concern ahead of decorated English summer

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    Ben Stokes has been suffering from injuries of late. He has suffered another injury setback ahead of a busy English summer.

    Image credit: Getty

    English all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a trouble past year in terms of his cricketing career, having been out for months due to injuries. During the recent tour of Windies, he experienced pain in his knee and is not set to undergo a scan to know the reason behind it. As a result, it is another setback for him and England ahead of a busy English summer.

    Image credit: Getty

    Although England lost the Tests in West Indies 0-1, Stokes bowled 99 overs in the entire series, which was the most by any English pacer. Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that he will not make anything public about his possible knee injury unless its extent is wholly revealed. England’s summer includes three-Test series against New Zealand and South Africa, along with the rescheduled fifth Test from last year against India.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Faf du Plessis all praise for Shahbaz Ahmed post RCB win over RR

    Image credit: Getty

    “The knee problem I had in the Caribbean, I’m getting that scanned, so can’t make any plans until we know what’s going on,” Stokes said on his podcast. He had been battling a side strain for the last few months, leading him to not bowl in England’s unproductive outing during the Ashes, while he was not expected to bowl in the Caribbean. He also opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and is playing for Durham to prepare himself for the English summer that starts from June 2 at Lord’s with the NZ Test.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis all praise for Shahbaz Ahmed post RCB win over RR-ayh

    IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis all praise for Shahbaz Ahmed post RCB win over RR

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs MI kolkata-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata pile more misery over winless Mumbai?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed-Dinesh Karthik show hands Rajasthan Royals first defeat; netizens hail Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz-Karthik show hands Rajasthan first defeat; netizens hail Bangalore

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far snt

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far

    Rishabh Pant admits playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia with an injury-ayh

    Pant admits playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia with an injury

    Recent Stories

    RRR box office collection Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore RBA

    RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    India strongly against conflict in Ukraine, if chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha-dnm

    India ‘strongly against’ conflict in Ukraine, if chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

    Swiggy Zomato down in several cities across India gcw

    Swiggy, Zomato down in several cities across India, netizens can't keep calm

    Pictures Anushka Sharma's no-makeup look is 'not' really bad; check out her glowing skin RBA

    (Pictures) Anushka Sharma's no-makeup look is 'not' really bad; check out her glowing skin

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Did Becky Lynch have an interview with Marvel over a possible Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU role?-ayh

    WWE: Did Becky Lynch have an interview with Marvel over a possible MCU role?

    Recent Videos

    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon