Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BCCI Apex Council meet: Home season media rights 2023-27, women's team head coach on agenda

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    The BCCI is set to hold its Apex Council meeting on Sunday. Among the topics on the agenda are the home season media rights from 2023 to 2027, whereas the appointment of a head coach for the women's team is also sure to be discussed.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will set the ball rolling for the sale of the media rights for bilateral cricket at home and commence appointing the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team at its Apex Council meeting on Sunday. After the ₹48,390 crore windfall from the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights, the BCCI will have high expectations for the 2023-2027 cycle home season rights. With the entry of Viacom in Indian cricket's ecosystem, it will be a three-way battle between them, Star and Sony.

    The BCCI reaped enormous benefits from selling the broadcast and digital rights separately for the IPL, and it is expected to follow that for the international games at home. Star had paid ₹6,138.1 crore for the previous cycle that ended on March 31.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    Appointment of women's team support staff
    The Indian women's cricket team played the recent ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa without a head coach. Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had taken charge of the team following the sacking of head coach Ramesh Powar in December. As the subject finds a mention on the Apex Council agenda, the BCCI will soon invite applications for the support staff, including the head coach position. India had yet again come up short in a knock-out game at the ICC event in February, losing to eventual champions Australia in the semifinals.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    Tax exemption for ICC World Cup
    The host nation must get tax exemption from the government for hosting tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, India's tax rules don't allow such exemptions though the BCCI is pushing for a win-win solution in its talks with the government. The board could lose as much as ₹955 crore if the government sticks to its decision to levy a 21.84 per cent tax surcharge on ICC's broadcast revenue from the 2023 ICC World Cup.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - IT'S ROHIT SHARMA'S FLAIR VS MS DHONI'S ACUMEN AS MI LOCK HORNS WITH CSK

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    The other items on the agenda include ratification of player contracts, revised travel policy of BCCI officials and domestic schedule for the 2023-2024 season. With Byju's jersey sponsorship coming to a premature end, the BCCI will also have to look for a replacement. Adidas is set to be India's team kit sponsor replacing KKCL, maker of Killer jeans.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 mi vs csk preview mumbai indians rohit sharma chennai super kings ms dhoni date time venue where to watch live snt

    IPL 2023 Saturday Night Fever: It's Rohit Sharma's flair vs MS Dhoni's acumen as MI lock horns with CSK

    IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH match report Krunal Pandya shines as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in low-scoring clash snt

    IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars in Lucknow Super Giants' 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2023: Moeen Ali likens Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to Manchester United vs Liverpool snt

    IPL 2023: Moeen Ali likens Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to Manchester United vs Liverpool

    IPL 2023: Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India snt

    Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals

    Recent Stories

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Sitaram Yechury's 'draconian' tweet over new IT rules for 'fake news' AJR

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Sitaram Yechury's 'draconian' tweet over new IT rules for 'fake news'

    Oklahoma University in US warns of active shooter in campus, students asked to take shelter AJR

    Oklahoma University in US warns of active shooter in campus, students asked to take shelter

    IPL 2023 mi vs csk preview mumbai indians rohit sharma chennai super kings ms dhoni date time venue where to watch live snt

    IPL 2023 Saturday Night Fever: It's Rohit Sharma's flair vs MS Dhoni's acumen as MI lock horns with CSK

    Here are 3 health benefits of switching to brown rice daily vma

    Here are 3 health benefits of switching to brown rice daily

    Here's how Mulethi is beneficial for your health vma

    Here's how Mulethi is beneficial for your health

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon