    AUS vs WI 2022-23, Perth Test: Ricky Ponting suffers heart scare, taken to hospital - Reports

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    AUS vs WI 2022-23: The ongoing Perth Test witnessed Ricky Ponting reportedly suffer a heart scare, as he was taken to a hospital for precaution. Meanwhile, fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

    Image credit: Getty

    Australia is taking on the Windies in the opening Test at the Perth Stadium. Meanwhile, on Day 3 of the play, legendary former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting suffered a health scare as he felt unwell and was quickly taken to the hospital for precaution. He was on match duty commentary with the official broadcaster Seven Network when suddenly he began to feel ill. While he reportedly suffered a heart scare, there is no detailed confirmation. Although he walked out of the commentary box during the lunch break without assistance, former Australian head coach and his close friend Justin Langer accompanied him as he was driven to a nearby hospital.

    Image credit: Getty

    Following Ponting's assessment in the hospital, he did not return to the venue for the rest of the day's play duty. However, he informed his colleagues at the hospital that he was doing fine, reports AAP and ESPNCricinfo. The health issues awareness surrounding the former Australian cricketers has increased following the demises of Shane Warne, Dean Jones and Ryan Campbell.

