Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders' comeback

    Sri Lanka tamed Pakistan on Sunday by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 Final in Dubai. Thus, the Lankans have won their sixth Asia Cup title, while netizens were all-praise for the islanders bouncing bag on a big stage.

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders comeback, Pakistan disappointed-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

    It was a test of nerves by the Sri Lankans, who passed with flying colours, taming the Pakistanis by 23 runs in the 2022 Asia Cup Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With this win, Sri Lanka has won its sixth Asia Cup title, as it stays the second most successful side in the competition after India (7). While Bhanuka Rajapaksa got the job done with the bat, with an unbeaten 71, with the ball, it was pacer Pramod Madushan, whose four-for was highly influential in handing the islanders the prestigious title. In the meantime, the netizens lauded the comeback of the Lankans on a big stage.

    Winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opted to bowl. The Lankans were off to a hyper start, losing three for 36 by the sixth over of the Powerplay (PP). It was down to 58/5 by the ninth before Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga (36) put on a 58-run stand for the seventh wicket before pacer Haris Rauf dismissed the latter in the 15th.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022 - 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    However, the Lankan batters did not slow down. Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunaratne (14*) added 54 more for the seventh wicket, as the former struck his third Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, while the Lankans finished on 170/6. For the Pakistanis, Rauf grabbed three, while orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz was heavily economical.

    In reply, Pakistan too began on an agitated note, losing a couple for 22 by the fourth. However, wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar Ahmed (32) put on a 71-run stand for the third wicket to keep Pakistan in the chase. In the 14th, Madushan got rid of the latter.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022 - 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    In the 17th, the former departed to leg-spinner Hasaranga after he had struck his 16th T20I 50. However, Pakistan kept losing wickets regularly hereon, as the Lankan bowlers continued to apply pressure. With partnerships failing to build, Pakistan managed to drag the game onto the final ball, but to no avail, as it was bowled out for 147, thus handing the islanders a 23-run win and their sixth Asia Cup title. Madushan claimed a four-for, while off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva was economical.
    Brief scores: SL 170/6 (Rajapaksa- 71*, Hasaranga- 36; Rauf- 3/29) defeated PAK 147 (Rizwan- 55, Iftikhar- 32; Madushan- 4/34) by 23 runs.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Eng vs SA Oval Test Goosebumps England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral snt

    'Goosebumps': England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral

    Its been one hell of a ride Aaron Finch cherishes 'dream' to play for Australia after retiring from ODIs snt

    'It's been one hell of a ride!': Aaron Finch reminisces 'dream' of playing for Australia after ODI retirement

    Asia Cup 2022: The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli century helps India blaze through Afghanistan, Twitter enthusiastic-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Recent Stories

    WWE Did Rikishi tease another member joining The Bloodline?-ayh

    WWE: Did Rikishi tease another member joining The Bloodline?

    MAH CET LAW Result 2022 declared; know steps to check your score here - adt

    MAH CET LAW Result 2022 declared; know steps to check your score here

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic looks set to play despite staying unvaccinated-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic looks set to play despite staying unvaccinated

    Are you planning a weekday wedding? Here are a few things to remember RBA

    Are you planning a weekday wedding? Here are a few things to remember

    Indian Navy launches stealth frigate Taragiri - adt

    Indian Navy launches stealth frigate Taragiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon