Indian Railways earnings: Here's how much IRCTC profits per ticket

India News
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail network, transports millions of passengers every day, generating crores in revenue. Railways earn more from freight than from tickets.
According to estimates, around 25 million people travel every day. This generates substantial revenue for the railway, with premium trains contributing significantly.
According to Ministry of Commerce report released in 2021-22, the railway generates a revenue of 400 crores daily, with a large portion coming from tickets and freight earnings.
The railway incurs significant expenses in operating trains, including fuel, staff salaries, maintenance, and infrastructure, which are covered by train ticket revenue.
Passengers are charged for service, infrastructure, maintenance, and security on train. Its earnings from a ticket depend on the type of train, distance, and no of passengers.
According to estimates, it earns Rs 40-50 per ticket from an ordinary mail or express train. Premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat earn Rs 100-500 per ticket.
Rs 60 is deducted for canceling RAC. For confirmed tickets canceled 48 hours before departure, Rs 240 is deducted for First AC, Rs 200 for 2nd AC, and Rs 180 for Third AC.
