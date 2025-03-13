West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrates Doljatra; dances Bhangra and Dandiya

Mamata at Holi celebrations: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) joins the state in every festival. Dol Yatra or Dol Utsav (Dol Yatra) is no exception. All events from Dol to Diwali started with her

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Mamata in a different form

article_image2

Mamata at Dol Utsav

This time Mamata Banerjee was seen in a slightly different mood. This time Mamata danced a lot like Bhangra


article_image3

Dol and Holi Milan Utsav

Dol and Holi Milan Utsav was held at Dhanadhanye Auditorium on Tuesday. Mamata Banerjee was present there. State government representatives were also present

article_image4

Started with Dandiya

Dance was performed on the stage with Rabindra Sangeet. After that the children danced Dandiya. But even though Bhangra was not in the script of the event, it was later added at the request of the Chief Minister

article_image5

Mamata's message

Many people from the Sikh community were present at the event, seeing them Mamata requested Bhangra. She said, 'Rabindra Sangeet is done, Dandiya is done, now let's have Bhangra!'

article_image6

Hayo Rabba

After Mamata's request, 'Hayo Rabba' in the voice of Daler Mehndi. The dance starts. People from the Sikh community get on the stage. After a while, Mamata Banerjee gets up from her chair and stands on the stage to match the rhythm

article_image7

Mamata's Bhangra dance

Mamata started dancing on the stage doing hand gestures in Bhangra style. The whole auditorium was then overwhelmed

article_image8

Mamata's message

This is the first time we did this event. But next time we will do it bigger indoors. There will be no shortage of space

article_image9

Holi greetings

Mamata also said, 'I have participated in various Holi events before. But this time we organized it. I told Kolkata Corporation to do this.' She also said, 'Keep your mind colored for all religions. Color becomes colorful when the mind grows.'

article_image10

Mamata on social media

Mamata posted pictures of this event on social media. There she wrote, 'I was deeply inspired to join their Dandiya and Bhangra dances, embracing the joy and unity that defines our celebration.'

