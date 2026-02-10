Why Indian Students Are Turning Away From the US for Higher Studies
Study Abroad Shift: Indian students are moving away from the US and Canada due to visa and job concerns. Countries like Germany, France and Ireland are gaining popularity with lower fees and easier visas.
Changing Student Mindset
Once, the USA was the first choice for Indian students thinking of studying abroad. But now, that's changing. Recent data shows a drop in Indian students in the US and Canada. Key reasons include visa restrictions, job uncertainty, and stricter immigration rules.
Journey Towards New Educational Destinations
Instead of the US and Canada, students now opt for Germany, France, and Ireland. Lower fees and easier visas are big draws. H-1B visa issues and a slow US job market are major concerns.
Will Rankings Decline?
US universities have long dominated global rankings. But experts warn this could change if current trends continue. Heavy investment in education by China and Middle Eastern countries creates stiff competition for American universities.
What's the Future?
Students are more aware now. They look beyond a university's name, considering post-study job prospects, visa rules, and living costs. To maintain its standing, the US must create a more favorable environment for international students.
