UPSC Success Story IAS Sreenath K: Once a railway porter carrying luggage, a man decided to rewrite his destiny. Amidst the sun, sweat, hard work, and responsibilities, this man dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. And when dreams are pursued with true intentions, no matter how difficult the circumstances, one achieves them. This is the story of Sreenath K from Munnar, Kerala, who rose from the crowds of a railway station to secure a position in the country's most prestigious service. This is not just a success story, but a story of hope for everyone who doesn't give up despite hardships.

Sreenath K's Porter Job at Railway Station

Sreenath dreamt of achieving something big through education, but financial constraints halted his path early on. After high school, he had to discontinue his studies as there was no other earning member in the family. He had a wife and a young daughter to support. So, he started working as a porter at Ernakulam Railway Station. Lifting passengers' luggage all day and falling asleep exhausted at night became his life.

From Porter to UPSC Candidate

A question always lingered in Sreenath K's mind: Is this my life? Can't I achieve something bigger? Finally, at the age of 27, he decided to prepare for government jobs. He started with the KPSC (Kerala Public Service Commission) exam. Without coaching or guidance, Sreenath cleared the KPSC exam and secured a government job. But his dream had grown bigger. Now, he set his sights on the UPSC, considered the toughest exam in the country.

No Coaching, No Books, Just Wi-Fi

Sreenath had neither money nor time, so he utilized the free Wi-Fi at the railway station. He would carry luggage during the day and study at night using free online materials, audio lectures, and YouTube videos. No classroom, no coaching, just determination, dedication, and a dream bigger than sleep.

Sreenath K Cracks UPSC in Fourth Attempt

He faced failure in the first three attempts, but Sreenath didn't give up. In his fourth attempt, he cleared the UPSC and became an IAS officer, conquering the toughest exam in the country. Sreenath's story teaches us that if we are determined enough, success is inevitable; you just need the courage to pursue it.