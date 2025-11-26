English

Top 3 AI Tools to Make Your JEE Mains Preparation Smarter

career Nov 26 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
English

Preparing for JEE Mains in 2025 with the help of AI

Now, for JEE Mains preparation, students are not just dependent on coaching and books. In 2025, AI has become their new study partner. Learn about these 3 best AI apps.

Image credits: Getty
English

A Smart Way to Prepare Amidst Growing JEE Mains Competition

AI tools make exam preparation easier and smarter. This helps in quickly clearing doubts, creating revisions, and understanding topics.

Image credits: Getty
English

How is AI helping JEE Mains aspirants?

Many students hesitate to ask teachers repeatedly. AI solves this problem for them. As soon as a topic is not understood, just open the app and get an instant answer. 

Image credits: Getty
English

What does the JEE Mains preparation app QANDA do?

QANDA has become the fastest doubt-solving app for students. You add a photo of the question, and within seconds, the complete solution appears, explaining the entire method.

Image credits: Getty
English

Why is QANDA so famous?

Whether it's a long practice sheet or PYQs, QANDA explains every question. Its biggest advantage is that it helps students clear their concepts. 

Image credits: Getty
English

How does the Twinmind app work?

You can consider Twinmind as your second brain. It listens to your recorded classes, and automatically creates good notes, formula lists, and topic summaries.

Image credits: Getty
English

Who is the NotebookLM app for?

NotebookLM helps in simplifying complex concepts. Upload your notes, PDFs, or PYQs, and the AI reads them and explains them to you in very simple terms.

Image credits: Getty
English

Success in JEE Mains

Success in JEE Mains now depends not only on hard work but also on smart strategy. These apps are helping students with smart preparation.

Image credits: Getty

Meet 10 Most Inspiring Women IAS Officers and Their UPSC Ranks

Night vs Morning Study: Which Time Helps You Learn Better?

JEE Main 2026: 5 Expert Revision Tricks to Boost Your Rank

How to Become a School Topper by Studying Just 1 Hour Daily?