Verizon is laying off over 13,000 employees in its largest-ever job cut, part of a major restructuring to reduce costs and streamline operations.

A wave of layoffs at US telecom giant Verizon has left many employees reeling, especially one woman who shared a deeply personal account of losing her job while navigating a "rough pregnancy."

The former employee took to the anonymous professional platform Team Blind with a post titled: "I was literally about to submit maternity leave but then got the layoff news." She revealed she was preparing to submit her maternity leave request the very same day she received the shocking layoff notice.

A Heartbreaking Confession Goes Viral

"I am one of 13,000 they are letting go at Verizon," she wrote, describing months of careful planning. She had been lining up projects, keeping everything stable, and doing her best to manage work while facing pregnancy challenges.

The post, which has already garnered nearly 30,000 views, detailed how she had discussed her leave timeline with her manager and had intended to submit the formal request just days later. She admitted feeling overwhelmed and frustrated, adding, "I am so frustrated and mad and sad at the same time," noting that the emotional and hormonal toll of pregnancy made the situation even harder.

Verizon's Record Layoffs

On Thursday (US time), Verizon announced it would cut more than 13,000 jobs, marking the largest single-round layoff in the company's history. The move is part of a broader restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs and streamlining operations.

Alongside the layoffs, Verizon plans to turn 179 corporate-owned retail stores into franchises and close one store entirely, according to reports. A company spokesperson said the layoffs were part of an "opportunity for Verizon to reset, restructure and realign priorities to regain leadership as a communications provider."

CEO Explains the Strategy

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman told employees that the workforce transformation would help lower costs linked to outsourced labor and simplify operations. "Our current cost structure limits our ability to invest significantly in our customer value proposition," he said. "We must simplify operations to reduce complexity and frustration for our customers."

The company confirmed that these layoffs were not driven by AI, but were instead part of strategic restructuring.