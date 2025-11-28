CTET February 2026 registration is now open. CBSE invites eligible candidates to apply online. Check the detailed application process, fees, and exam dates, along with the direct link to apply.

CBSE CTET Registration 2026: The CBSE has initiated the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Candidates who wish to gain eligibility for teaching positions across the country can now apply online. The online form has been active since November 27, 2025, and the last date to apply is December 18, 2025. Please note, it is mandatory to submit the form and pay the fees before 11:59 PM on December 18, 2025. According to the official notice, the CTET February 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. On this day, Paper 2 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while Paper 1 will be held in the evening shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Read on for the complete details, including the application process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CTET February 2026: Important Dates

Online application starts - November 27, 2025

Last date for online application - December 18, 2025, until 11:59 PM

Last date for fee payment - December 18, 2025, until 11:59 PM

Exam date - February 8, 2026

CTET 2026 Online Application: How to Apply Online?

First, visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Now, click on the Apply Online link.

This will take you to the registration page.

Fill out the authentication form.

Select your state.

Now, choose the type of identification (ID).

Enter your name, date of birth, and gender.

After submitting, you will receive a registration number or application number; note it down.

Now, fill out the complete online form, which includes personal details, educational qualifications, and contact information.

Set your password.

Upload your photo and signature.

Photo: JPG or JPEG, 10-100 KB, 3.5cm x 4.5cm

Signature: JPG or JPEG, 3-30 KB, 3.5cm x 1.5cm

Note that if not uploaded according to the rules, the application may be rejected.

Now, pay the examination fee online.

If the transaction is not OK, pay again. The amount of the failed transaction will be refunded within a week.

CTET 2026 Application Fee: How Much Will It Cost?

Regarding the fee, General, OBC (NCL) candidates will have to pay ₹1000 for either Paper 1 or Paper 2 only, and ₹1200 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Meanwhile, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay ₹500 for either Paper 1 or Paper 2 only, and ₹600 for both papers. After the form and fee are submitted, download and print the confirmation page and keep it safe. This will be proof of your application.

CTET February 2026 Direct Link to Apply

CTET February 2026 Official Notification