Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), operating under the Central Government's Ministry of Defence, has released its apprenticeship notification for the year 2025. This company is a major manufacturing hub for missiles, weapons, and defense equipment for the Indian Army. Currently, a total of 156 apprenticeship positions are vacant in various trades. ITI graduates can take advantage of this opportunity.

Applicable Trades:

Fitter – 70

Electrician – 10

Electronics Mechanic – 30

Machinist – 15

Machinist Grinder – 2

Mechanic Diesel – 5

Turner – 15 Welder – 4

Total – 156 positions

Age and Eligibility

As of 08.12.2025, applicants must be between 14 and 30 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided for OBC, SC, ST, and persons with disabilities as per government rules. Applicants must have passed the 10th standard and possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Selection Process:

Based on the Apprenticeship Act of 1961, a merit list will be prepared considering the marks from the 10th standard and ITI. Selected apprentices will receive a stipend as determined by the Central Government.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can first view the notification on the BDL website. Then, they must register and apply online at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Afterward, a copy of the online application, along with the necessary certificates, should be sent by post to the following address:

Manager (HR) Apprentice,

Bharat Dynamics Limited,

Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad – 500058.

Last date to apply – 08.12.2025

Last date for postal receipt – 12.12.2025

This is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to gain industrial experience in a key Central Government defense manufacturing company. One can enhance their employability skills through this apprenticeship.