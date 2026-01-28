UPSC CSE 2026 Notification: Prelims and Mains Schedule, Eligibility Details
UPSC CSE 2026 notification is expected soon on upsconline.nic.in. Check prelims date, mains schedule, application process, fees, age limit, attempts, eligibility, and vacancies details.
When is the UPSC CSE 2026 notification coming?
UPSC will soon release the detailed notification for CSE 2026. It was postponed from January 14. It will be available on upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC CSE 2026: Prelims Date
The prelims exam is set for May 24, 2026. It includes GS Paper 1 and the qualifying CSAT Paper 2. Final selection follows through mains and an interview.
UPSC CSE 2026: Application & Fees
Update your OTR profile, fill in details, and upload documents. The fee is ₹100 for Gen/OBC/EWS men; others are exempt. Download the confirmation slip.
UPSC Attempts, Age & Vacancies
Attempts: Gen-6, OBC-9, SC/ST-Unlimited.
Age limits vary by category (Gen: 21-32). Past vacancies were around 1000. The notification will have updated info.
UPSC CSE 2026 Mains Date
The notification will have all details. The Prelims exam is on May 24, 2026, and the Mains exam is scheduled for August 21, 2026.
