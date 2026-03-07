A new report by Anthropic suggests that AI may pose a greater risk to highly educated, high-income professionals than low-skill workers. While mass job losses haven’t occurred yet, AI is already changing hiring trends and reducing some entry-level opportunities.

Ever since Artificial Intelligence (AI) became the talk of the town, the big question on everyone's mind has been, "Will I lose my job?" We usually assume that when new tech like automation comes along, it's the low-skill and low-paying jobs that are first on the chopping block. But a new report is flipping that entire idea on its head.

The well-known AI research firm Anthropic has just released a report titled “Labour market impacts of AI: A new measure and early evidence,” and it's packed with some shocking information. The report points out that it's actually the well-paid, highly educated, 'white-collar' professionals who are in the direct line of fire from AI, not low-skill workers.

So, who is most at risk?

According to Anthropic's detailed study, the people most affected by AI are likely to be older workers, women, those with higher education, and high-income earners. This has taken many by surprise.

The use of AI tools is rapidly growing in fields like Data Analysis, Coding, Customer Support, and even Content Writing. This is creating a huge challenge for experienced and high-salaried employees in these sectors. The report's findings are based on how much of a human's job can be done independently by AI.

Are job losses actually happening?

Even though Generative AI has been booming since late 2022, companies haven't fully adopted it on a massive scale yet. "The actual use of AI right now is much lower than what it's capable of doing," the researchers say.

The good news, for now, is that there haven't been any major job losses in the sectors most exposed to AI. The Anthropic report clarifies that unemployment rates in these high-risk jobs haven't gone up significantly since 2022.

A new challenge for freshers

While mass layoffs aren't happening, AI is definitely changing the hiring game. Early data suggests that in sectors where AI is used heavily, job openings for freshers and entry-level roles are slowly starting to decrease.

To put it simply, AI isn't going to snatch everyone's job overnight. But it's guaranteed to bring massive changes to how companies hire and what the future job market will look like. The only way to secure your career is to learn these new AI tools and keep yourself updated.