For both students and working professionals, selecting the proper college to study AI may be a game-changer. Here are the nine top institutions in India with excellent AI-focused programs and specialisations.
9 Colleges in India Offering AI Courses
Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a future notion; it is already transforming industries such as healthcare, banking, marketing, cybersecurity, and entertainment. Companies are racing to implement automation and data-driven decision-making, creating an unprecedented need for talented AI workers.
IIT Madras
IIT Madras is one of India's top-ranked schools, offering BTech, MTech, and online diploma programs in AI and Data Science. Its industry-aligned curriculum and research ecosystem make it a worldwide favourite.
IISc Bengaluru
The Indian Institute of Science provides postgraduate and research programs in AI, robotics, and data-driven sciences, making it an excellent choice for students looking for research and innovation opportunities.
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Hyderabad was the first to provide a specific BTech program in Artificial Intelligence. It focusses on machine learning, robotics, natural language processing, and deep learning.
IIIT Hyderabad
IIIT Hyderabad is a pioneer in AI research, with a significant focus on machine learning, computer vision, and applied AI. It works closely with technology titans.
VIT - Vellore Institute of Technology
VIT provides undergraduate and postgraduate AI programs with extensive industry experience, internship opportunities, and placement assistance.
Amity University
Amity was among the first private colleges to provide a full-fledged BTech in Artificial Intelligence, complete with contemporary labs and global collaborations.
BITS Pilani
BITS, in partnership with business partners, provides AI and data science specialisations within its computer science programs as well as online degrees.
IIT Bombay
With extensive competence in data science and artificial intelligence, IIT Bombay provides programs that combine theory with real-world applications via industrial initiatives.
IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi provides AI and machine learning courses in the BTech, MTech, and diploma programs. Its AI Centre of Excellence promotes cutting-edge research.
