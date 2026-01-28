Want to Learn AI for Free? Google to Coursera-7 Platforms in India Are a Game Changer
AI skills are no longer optional—they’re essential. Whether you’re a student, homemaker, freelancer, or professional, these free AI courses in India can help you stay future-ready without spending a rupee.
7 Free AI Tool Training Centres in India
Artificial intelligence is more than just a term; it's a career booster. From content production and data analysis to marketing and automation, AI tools are changing the way India does business. What is the good news? You do not have to invest lakhs to get started.
Several reliable sites currently provide free AI courses for beginners, students, professionals, and even non-technical learners. Here are seven reputable locations to study AI tools for free in India, complete with certificates, hands-on experience, and industry applicability.
Google: Google AI Courses
Google provides free beginner-friendly AI learning via platforms such as Google AI and Digital Garage. The courses include AI fundamentals, machine learning ideas, and practical AI applications for real-world use.
Ideal for: beginners and working professionals.
Bonus: Industry-recognised learning.
Coursera (Free, with Audit Mode)
Coursera works with premier institutions to provide AI and machine learning courses. While certifications are required, you may audit courses for free and have access to all learning resources.
Ideal for: Academic-style organised instruction.
Top topics: AI foundations, Machine Learning, and Data Science.
Swayam.
India's official free education portal operated by the Indian government. SWAYAM provides AI, data science, and machine learning courses from the IITs and IISc.
Best for students and serious learners.
Certificate: Free study, optional paid test.
Microsoft Learn.
Microsoft Learn offers free training on AI tools, including Azure AI, Copilot, and machine learning foundations. The courses are interactive and beginner-friendly.
Best for: Corporate and cloud-based positions.
Extra: Hands-on labs are included.
IBM SkillBuild
IBM SkillsBuild provides free AI courses that include chatbots, data analytics, and applied AI tools. Many courses provide digital badges.
Ideal for: Job-oriented AI skills.
Highlight: practical, industry-aligned learning.
YouTube (Trustworthy Indian Educators)
Several Indian educators and institutes offer free AI tool courses on YouTube, including chatGPT, midjourney, automation tools, and prompt engineering.
Best for beginners and makers.
Tip: follow channels with organised playlists.
Kaggle Learn.
Kaggle is ideal for hands-on AI learning. It provides free micro-courses on machine learning, Python, and AI model building using actual datasets.
Ideal for: Practice-based learners.
Bonus: Learn by doing, not only observing.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.