Women's Day 2026 Special: 7 Inspiring Indian Women Entrepreneurs Who Built Successful Empires
Women’s Day 2026 Special: 7 Inspiring Indian Women Entrepreneurs Who Built Successful Empires
On Women’s Day 2026, meet seven inspiring Indian women entrepreneurs who started small—from garages, kitchens, and adversity—and built billion- and crore-valued companies in biotech, e-commerce, fintech, fashion, and health education.
7 women who rewrote their destiny with grit
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: From a garage to a global giant
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a giant in India's biotech industry, started small. Banks were hesitant to even give her a business loan. In 1978, she started her biotech company from a small garage. Today, her company, Biocon, is among the world's top biotech firms.
• Company: Biocon
• Estimated Value (Biocon Biologics deal): Approx. $5.5 billion (₹45,000 crore+)
• Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Net Worth: Around $3.4 billion (₹28,000 crore+)
• The company operates in over 120 countries.
Falguni Nayar: Quit her job at 50 to build Nykaa
Falguni Nayar started her own business after quitting her job at the age of 50. She launched the beauty and cosmetics platform Nykaa in 2012. Today, it is one of India's most successful e-commerce companies.
• Company: Nykaa • Sector: Beauty E-commerce
• Market Cap: ₹75,000 crore+
• Net Worth: ₹37,000 crore+
• Falguni Nayar is among India's richest self-made women entrepreneurs.
Kalpana Saroj: From a Dalit family to a billionaire entrepreneur
Kalpana Saroj grew up in extreme poverty. She faced the pain of child marriage, domestic violence, and even a suicide attempt. But she never gave up. Later, she bought a defunct company, Kamani Tubes, and revived it.
• Company: Kamani Tubes
• Sector: Manufacturing
• Company Turnover: Hundreds of crores
• Net Worth: ₹500–700 crore
• People consider her one of India's most inspiring women entrepreneurs.
Vandana Luthra: Built the VLCC empire from one parlour
Vandana Luthra started her business with just a small beauty centre. Today, VLCC is a huge name in the health and beauty sector, with centres in many countries.
• Company: VLCC
• Sector: Health and Wellness
• Centres: 300+ • Net Worth: ₹1,000 crore+
• It has a presence in over 100 cities.
Upasana Taku: A major player in the world of mobile payments
Upasana Taku made a unique mark in the technology sector. She co-founded MobiKwik, which is now one of India's major digital payment platforms.
• Company: MobiKwik
• Sector: Fintech
• Estimated Valuation: ₹5,000 crore+
• Users: Crores of users.
Richa Kar: Built a multi-crore brand from a small startup
Richa Kar started the online lingerie brand Zivame for women. Initially, neither society nor investors believed in the idea. But within a few years, it became India's leading online lingerie brand.
• Company: Zivame • Sector: Fashion E-commerce
• Estimated Valuation: ₹700–1000 crore
• Offline Stores: Present in many cities
• Zivame also has offline stores in several Indian cities.
Aditi Gupta: Broke taboos with her health startup
Aditi Gupta started Menstrupedia to spread awareness about menstruation. Through comics and digital content, she has provided health education to lakhs of girls.
• Company: Menstrupedia
• Sector: Health Education
• Reach: In several countries
• Focus: Period Awareness
• Menstrupedia's content is used in many countries and has reached lakhs of teenage girls.
