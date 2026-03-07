Rajeshwari Suve M is making headlines across the country after securing All India Rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025. This topper from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, achieved this incredible feat after her engineering degree, thanks to sheer hard work and persistence. Here’s everything you need to know about her journey to success.

Rajeshwari Suve M UPSC Topper 2025 Success Story: In what is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, Rajeshwari Suve M from Tamil Nadu has done brilliantly, securing All India Rank 2 (UPSC AIR 2). This woman topper's success has become a huge inspiration for lakhs of UPSC aspirants. She achieved the second spot nationwide through sheer hard work, patience, and solid preparation. Let's get into the details of who UPSC topper Rajeshwari Suve M is, her prep journey, education, and family.

Who is UPSC topper Rajeshwari Suve M, AIR 2?

Rajeshwari Suve M is from Vadipatti in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. She grew up in a family where education and discipline were given a lot of importance. Her father runs his own business, while her mother is an Associate Professor at a government institution. This academic environment at home kept motivating her to aim high.

From Engineering to UPSC Preparation

Rajeshwari has been a bright student right from the start. She completed her 10th and 12th from the Tamil Nadu State Board. After school, she pursued a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Vel Tech Multi Tech Engineering College in Chennai. She started her civil services preparation right after finishing her degree in 2018.

Achieving UPSC Success After Multiple Attempts

Her UPSC success didn't come in a single go. Rajeshwari appeared for the Civil Services Preliminary exam five times. With each attempt, she identified her weaknesses and improved her preparation strategy. She had also previously taken the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam. Her continuous efforts and the right strategy finally paid off in 2025, when she bagged the country's second-highest rank.

What was Rajeshwari Suve M's Optional Subject?

For the UPSC Mains, Rajeshwari chose Sociology as her optional subject. She believes this subject helps in understanding the structure of society, its problems, and policies, which is extremely important for a good administrator.

Rajeshwari Suve M Was Already in the Administrative Service

What's really interesting is that even before getting this top rank in UPSC, Rajeshwari was already in government service. She was also the TNPSC 2024 topper. She was working as a Deputy Collector (Training) at the Collector's office in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district. This role gave her firsthand experience in understanding administration and the government system up close.

Rajeshwari Suve M Becomes an Inspiration for Lakhs

Coming from a small town in Tamil Nadu and acing the country's toughest exam is no small feat. Rajeshwari Suve M's story proves that if your goal is clear and you work hard consistently, you can achieve even the biggest of dreams. Her success has now become a powerful source of inspiration for UPSC aspirants all over India.

