Latest Government Vacancies: This week, applications are open for over 29,000 posts in 5 major government recruitments. Get full details on RRB, DSSSB, Delhi High Court, PNB, and UPSC vacancies, eligibility, salary, and last dates here.
Latest Government Jobs 2026
This is a big week for government job aspirants. Major recruitments are open in Railways, Banks, and Civil Services for 10th pass to graduates. Here are 5 top jobs to apply for.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Recruitment 2026
A huge opportunity with 22,195 Level-1 posts in Railways. Requires 10th pass/ITI. Apply by March 2, 2026.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Recruitment 2026
Delhi government has 911 openings for JE, ASO, and more. Requires a degree/diploma. Apply by March 25, 2026.
Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026
Get a clerical job in court. 152 Junior Judicial Assistant posts open. Requires a degree and typing skills. Apply by Feb 23, 2026.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Start a banking career with 5,138 apprentice roles at PNB. Open to all graduates. Apply by Feb 24, 2026.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2026
Apply for the nation's top jobs like IAS, IPS. 933+ posts open for graduates. The deadline is Feb 24, 2026.
Opportunity to apply for over 29,000 posts in 5 recruitments
In total, over 29,000 jobs are open. Apply before the deadline and read the official notice. Don't wait!
