The government will set up a new Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai, with modern labs for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and content creation. Similar labs will also be introduced in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges across India to help students learn creative and digital skills early. These steps aim to meet rising industry demand and create jobs for nearly two million professionals by 2030.

A new Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai will set up labs for animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and content creation.



🔹Labs will be introduced in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges across the country.

🔹These initiatives aim to meet growing industry demand and… pic.twitter.com/Cpgp5AMw5D — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 1, 2026

Alongside this, a new National Institute of Design and Development will be established to strengthen design training in eastern India.

New design institute planned for eastern India

One of the major announcements in the education sector is the proposal to set up a new design institute in the eastern region of India. This move aims to improve access to high-quality design education beyond metro cities and balance regional development.

The institute is expected to support creative industries, design thinking, and innovation, which are becoming increasingly important for manufacturing, startups, and digital businesses.