5 Challenging UPSC Interview Questions Every Aspirant Should Know
Discover 5 tricky UPSC interview questions designed to test thinking under pressure. Learn clever approaches and strategies to handle common brain teasers and impress interviewers effectively.
What is something that can be worn and also eaten?
Answer: Clove. It's a spice used in food. Back in the day, some communities also wore cloves as an amulet or piece of jewelry. This question tests a candidate's creative thinking.
Which animal sleeps for up to two months after being born?
Answer: Bear. Bear cubs spend their first few months in a hibernation-like state with their mother, mostly sleeping. This question tests general awareness and biology knowledge.
Which part of the body is the hottest?
Answer: Blood. It constantly circulates, delivering energy and maintaining body temperature. Technically, this makes blood the warmest part. This question tests basic science and logic.
What is it that the more you use it, the more it grows?
Answer: Intelligence. It's the only thing that grows the more you use it. The more you think, read, and experience, the sharper it gets. This tests a candidate's mental maturity.
What is something that isn't seen before you eat it?
Answer: A stumble. This is a metaphorical question. You don't see a stumble before it happens. It also means you only learn from life's mistakes after they occur. This tests philosophical thinking.
