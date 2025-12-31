UPSC Preparation: Practice These 5 Tricky Questions to Ace Your Interview
UPSC Interview Tricky Questions: The tricky questions asked in the UPSC interview test not just the knowledge of an IAS candidate, but also their way of thinking. Here are 5 such tricky questions and their answers.
What is it that man makes, but it also changes man?
Answer: Money. This question is considered the most profound. Money is a system created by humans, but that same money changes a person's nature, priorities, and morals.
What is it that knows everything, but never says anything?
Answer: A book. Books are a treasure trove of knowledge, but they can't speak for themselves. This question tests the candidate's perspective on education and learning.
What is it that breaks before you speak?
Answer: Silence. A classic tricky question. Silence lasts only until someone speaks. The moment words are spoken, silence breaks. It tests the candidate's understanding of language.
What is it that moves without a sound?
Answer: A thought. This question tests the candidate's mental maturity. Thoughts are always running, but they have no voice and no shape.
What is it that burns but leaves no ash?
Answer: Sunlight / Energy. This question tests conceptual understanding. Sunlight is an energy source from a burning-like process, but it leaves no physical ash behind.
