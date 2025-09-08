Prepare to ace your UPSC interview with these 10 tricky brain teaser questions. Test your quick thinking and presence of mind to handle challenging queries confidently. Master these questions and boost your chances of success.

UPSC Interview 2025 Tricky Questions and Answers: The UPSC exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest examinations in the country. Each year, millions of students sit for this test, aspiring to secure prestigious posts such as IAS, IPS, and IFS. Clearing the written exam is just as challenging as succeeding in the personality test, or interview round. During the interview, candidates are evaluated not only on their academic knowledge but also on their thinking skills, quick wit, presence of mind, and confidence.

If you’re preparing for the UPSC interview, it’s important not just to study hard but also to develop smart thinking and common sense. To help you with this, we’ve compiled 10 unusual questions commonly asked in UPSC interviews, along with clever answers. These will not only prepare you better for the interview but also sharpen your ability to think critically.

Question: If your eyes are closed, how can you differentiate between salt and sugar?

Answer: By taste.

Question: What is something everyone does but is invisible?

Answer: Breathing.

Question: If a ghost suddenly appeared before you, what would you do?

Answer: I would first stay calm and then try to understand if it's real or an illusion.

Question: If a ball is thrown from a height of 10 meters and it doesn't fall back, when would this happen?

Answer: When it's thrown in space.

Question: What can be done without speaking?

Answer: Smiling.

Question: If your wedding is in 2 days and your UPSC interview is on the same day, what would you choose?

Answer: I would choose the UPSC interview because marriage can happen anytime, but the opportunity for an interview doesn't come often.

Question: If you fall into water and don't know how to swim, what would you do?

Answer: I would try to stay calm, move my hands and feet to try and swim, and shout for help.

Question: What is easy for others but difficult for oneself?

Answer: Giving advice.

Question: What can a person do while sleeping?

Answer: Listen to music.